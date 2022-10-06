10 cult classic TV shows you need to watch in your lifetime

Are you fed up of feeling left out of the loop and receiving judgemental looks every time you admit to never having seen a cult classic show? Well, if so, we are here to help!

We have narrowed down a list of our top 10 favourite iconic TV shows that we think everyone should watch within their lifetime. From intense dramas, sci-fi thrillers and hilarious comedies, there is truly something for everyone on this list.

So, even if you are not the biggest TV fan, why not start with one of these cult classics:

The West Wing

We’re starting off with an oldie but a goodie! This American political drama from Aaron Sorkin follows the inner workings of the US government when President Jed Bartlet comes to power. Over the show’s seven seasons, Jed and his administration battle an array of political issues to try and retain peace across the United States. With brilliantly written scripts and a cast of famous faces including Martin Sheen, Alison Janney and Rob Lowe, you’ll get sucked right into the political mayhem!

Breaking Bad

A show like no other! This crime thriller begins when chemistry teacher Walter White is told that he has been diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer. Overwhelmed by his high-costing medical bills and his duty to support his family after his death, Walter believes that the only answer to his financial problems is to use his science skills to get into the meth-making business. However, things soon escalate for Walter when he decides to partner up with one of his former students, Jesse Pinkman, and the pair enter into a life of crime together. The show was also extended into a spin-off titled Better Call Saul, which wrapped up its final season just a few months ago. With its complex science references and unique form of storytelling, we predict that Breaking Bad will be a cult classic for many years to come!

Friends

At this rate, who hasn’t seen at least one episode of Friends at some point in their life? If you are in the minority, then you need to give this show a shot. Spanning 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, this comedy follows six hilarious twentysomethings – Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey – as they navigate life, love and their careers in New York City. There is a reason why the world became enamoured with these characters, and why it is still an incredibly popular show almost 20 years after its final episode aired. We guarantee that you’ll fall in love with this show!

Game Of Thrones

One of the 21st century’s most successful shows of all time! Based on the books by George R. R. Martin, this fantasy show spanned eight seasons and followed the lives of nine noble families living in the fictional land of Westeros. While the show sparks off into many different story arcs, the main plot focuses primarily on the families’ fight to gain the now-infamous Iron Throne. With its enormous ensemble cast and its immersive worldbuilding, you instantly feel as though you have been transported to the world of Westeros with each episode. You’ll adore the show for its epic opening titles alone!

Succession

This is one of the more recent shows on our list, but we still think it is more than deserving of its spot! This tense drama tells the tale of the powerful Logan family, who hold an endless amount of wealth thanks to their global media corporation, Waystar RoyC. When the health of the family’s matriarch, Roy, begins to be called into question, his family members delve into a bitter rivalry to take control of the company upon his death. Even though almost none of the characters are likeable, we promise that you will love this show! You can also catch up just in time for Succession’s fourth season, which is due to air next year.

Stranger Things

If you haven’t been engrossed by the fourth season of Stranger Things this year, then where have you been? This beloved cult classic spans almost every genre range – sci-fi, horror, rom-com, drama, comedy, it’s got it all! The basic premise follows the quiet, sleepy town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s. Hawkins is plummeted into terror when a young boy named Will Byers vanishes into thin air. As the search for Will begins, his friends and family begin to unearth some of Hawkins’ darkest secrets, and uncover a terrifying world filled with monsters, death, and one very special telekinetic girl.

The Office (US)

The beginnings of the traditional office workplace sitcom, and the birth of the mockumentary! Based on the British creation by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, this comedy follows struggling paper company Dunder Mifflin and its eccentric regional manager of its Scranton branch, Michael Scott. At the surface, viewers can expect a constant array of eyerolls and sighs at Michael’s unfunny jokes and antics. However, at its core, it contains a lot of heart and hilarious humour. It also brings out a warm fondness for the mundanity of office life, which is something we never thought we’d say!

Gilmore Girls

Our most favourite cosiest show! Join hilarious mother-and-daughter-duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and their friendly neighbours and they get into all sorts of antics in the quaint, unusual town of Stars Hollow. Whether it be a cat funeral, an endless amount of town festivals, or a 24-hour dance marathon, you never know what each episode of Gilmore Girls will bring. If Stars Hollow were a real place, we’d never want to leave!

Gavin and Stacey

The show that launched James Corden into stardom! This beloved BBC comedy tells the story of Essex lad Gavin and Welsh lass Stacey, who begin a whirlwind romance after speaking on the phone together for several months. When the pair decide to get serious, the implications of their relationship begin to be felt on both sides of the English-Welsh border, with hilarious results. Featuring loveable characters, witty scripts, brilliant catchphrases and an all-star cast, Gavin and Stacey is a must-watch!

Fleabag

Lastly, we couldn’t not give a nod to this incredible show from Phoebe Waller-Bridge! A dark comedy that is not afraid to break the fourth wall, this show follows an unnamed woman and her chaotic life in London. In its first season, Fleabag struggles to come to terms with the loss of her best friend, Boo, and is trying her best to get along with her dysfunctional family. In the show’s second season, she strikes up a surprising friendship with the local priest (played by Andrew Scott), but things soon begin to spiral out of control when she begins to catch feelings for him. There are only 12 episodes of Fleabag, making it incredibly watchable!