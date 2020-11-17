10 Brand new Christmas films to check out this festive season

For most people, the Christmas season is fast approaching, however if you’re anything like me you’ve been listening to festive tunes and gearing up for the big day since November 1.

With the year we’ve had, I think it’s fair to say that we could all do with an extra dose of festive cheer this season. Nothing gets me into the Christmas spirit more than sitting down with a steaming cup of hot chocolate, lighting the fire and all of my festive candles, putting my feet up and sticking on a cosy Christmas film to watch with the whole family.

Here’s a list of all of the brand new Christmas films coming out this season. So sit back, relax and enjoy!

The Holidate – Netflix

This romantic-comedy holiday film follows Sloane (Emma Roberts), a young woman who’s fed up with being single on holidays. When she meets Jackson (Luke Bracey) on a chance encounter, the two decide to strike a deal — in order to avoid their family’s judgement or ‘attachment girlfriends’, they will both be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long.

Godmothered – Coming to Disney+ December 4

In a magical world known as The Motherland, a young fairy godmother-in-training named Eleanor discovers that her profession as fairy godmother is in danger of ending.

Determined to show that fairy godmothers are still needed, Eleanor (Jillian Bell) tries to help a girl whose wish was ignored, only to discover that she grew into a woman named Mackenzie (Isla Fisher) who, having lost her husband years ago, grew disillusioned with the idea of a "happily ever after".

The Princess Switch: Switched Again – Coming to Netflix November 19

When Duchess Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin (Nick Sager), it's up to her double Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.

Happiest Season – Coming to HULU November 25

This sweet romantic-comedy follows a lovable couple, Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), as they prepare to spend the Holidays together with Harper’s family for the very first time.

Abby’s excited to pop the question at Harper’s family’s annual Christmas party, until she soon realises that Harper is keeping quite a big secret — she has yet to tell any of her family that she’s gay. Forced to hide her true identity and her feelings towards Harper, Abby finds herself wondering if she and her girlfriend are really meant to be…

Operation Christmas Drop – Netflix

Erica (Kat Graham), a congressional assistant in Washington, DC is tasked with investigating a US Air Force base in Guam with the intention of finding a reason to recommend its closure. Andrew, an Air Force captain, shows her around the USAF base, trying to convince her that it should remain open.

The base has a yearly tradition of airlifting goods to the citizens of Guam for Christmas. As Andrew shows Erica around the base and various islands and demonstrates that the tradition is worthwhile and the base should not be closed, an undeniable romance blooms.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Netflix

Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle ( Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Coming to Netflix on November 22

With music by Dolly Parton and starring the woman herself, the film follows a wealthy and pretentious woman named Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), who after the death of her father, returns to her hometown before Christmas to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer.

The Christmas Chronicles Part 2 – Coming to Netflix November 25

This magical feel-good family film follows Kate Pierce, now a cynical teen, as she unexpectedly reunites with Santa Claus when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas – forever.

Alien Xmas – Coming to Netflix November 20

A fun-filled animated festive film — when extraterrestrials attempt to steal Earth's gravity, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas, and a small Alien named X, can save the world.

Honourable Mention: Dash & Lily – Netflix

While Dash & Lily might not be a film, we simply couldn’t make this list without at least mentioning this absolutely adorable, eight episode series about two teens in New York who form a charming relationship.

A whirlwind Christmas romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations around NYC.