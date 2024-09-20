1 in 7 Irish women skip GP visits due to embarrassment

Today, Friday, September 20, is World GO Day, also known as World Gynaecologic Oncology Day.

This important day takes place so patients and advocates around the world can unite to raise awareness about all five gynaecological cancers (vulval, vaginal, cervical, uterine and ovarian) and their risk factors. It also aims to combat the stigma that is associated with gynaecological cancer.

The Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology (INGO) is a voluntary coordination body that consists of over 30 of Ireland’s foremost gynaecological cancer campaigners, researchers and patient advocates. They aim to educate people about the importance of sharing information in relation to prevention, symptoms, early diagnosis and treatment.

Research commissioned by INGO has revealed that stigma surrounding gynaecological cancers and their symptoms can prevent some women from attending their doctor when they have warning signs.

It was discovered that one in seven women in Ireland said they would not attend a doctor with cancer warning signs as they find it embarrassing to discuss symptoms.

The study also found that one in five women wouldn’t go to the doctor because they don’t want to talk to the GP receptionist about their symptoms. Adding to this, one in three would not attend if they found it difficult to get an appointment with a particular doctor.

Dr. Claire Thompson, consultant gynaecologist at The Mater Hospital explained, “Early detection is crucial for improving survival rates among those with gynaecological cancers. Women need to attend their GP as early as possible if they are worried about potential cancer symptoms. There is no reason to feel embarrassed when speaking about gynaecological issues, especially with medical professionals.”

Over 1400 gynaecological cancers are diagnosed in the Republic of Ireland annually, representing over 12% of female cancers. In Northern Ireland, on average, 587 gynaecological cancers are diagnosed per year, also representing 12% of female cancers.

Public awareness of gynaecological cancers is alarmingly low, which is affecting women’s attendance at GP appointments. One in seven women would avoid seeing a doctor despite experiencing cancer warning signs, citing a lack of confidence in discussing their symptoms.

Symptoms of gynaecological cancers vary, depending on the type of cancer. A broad spectrum of gynaecological cancer symptoms may include:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding

Pelvic pain

Vaginal bleeding during or after sexual intercourse

Persistent abdominal swelling or bloating

Unintended weight gain or loss

Persistent bowel changes, like diarrhoea or constipation

These are common symptoms of gynaecological cancers, but there are more symptoms that relate specifically to each type. If you experience persistent symptoms for longer than two weeks, then you should talk to your GP.

Today, INGO are hosting a free webinar at 1pm for anyone who would like to learn more about the five gynaecological cancers and their symptoms, with insights from cancer patients and medical professionals. Register for the webinar here.

The campaign also highlights the misconceptions that exist surrounding cervical screening, as research shows that one in three women in Ireland (34%) mistakenly believe that cervical screening checks for all five gynaecological cancers.

Dr. Úna Kennedy, GP advisor to the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) commented, “The CervicalCheck screening programme tests for certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) that cause 9 in 10 cervical cancers, and provides for further tests and treatment, if needed.”

“Cervical screening is not a test for cancer, it's a test to see if you are at risk of developing cervical cancer. While it is incredibly important that women choose to go for cervical screening when they are invited, it is also essential that they never ignore symptoms. Even if you have had a normal screening test result, it’s important to be aware of all five gynaecological cancers, and their symptoms.”

Due to the tumour location and nature of the symptoms and treatments of gynaecological cancers, gynaecologic cancer patients can run up against various societal stigmas.

Mairead McMahon, vulval cancer patient says, “I know it can be embarrassing to speak about gynaecological issues, even with close family and friends. Throughout my treatment I made a point of speaking openly with my husband and daughters about my experience and tried to not shy away from the reality of having vulvar cancer.”

“I think it is so important to speak about all aspects of women’s health – from periods and menopause to pregnancy and hormones. Our bodies change so much during our lives and sometimes it is hard to tell what changes are normal and what could be warning signs of something more serious. Women need to know what to look out for and feel empowered to speak up and seek help if they need it.”

During the month of September, the public are encouraged to participate in Dip or Dance events nationwide to raise awareness about gynaecological cancers. These events also emphasise that maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can help lower the risk of developing uterine cancer. Details for your nearest event can be found here.