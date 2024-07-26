1 in 20 private group water schemes fail to meet E. coli standards

The Environmental Protection Agency has released their Drinking Water Quality in Private Group Schemes and Small Private Supplies 2023 report.

This report found that 1 in 20 small private supplies and private group schemes failed to meet E. coli standards last year.

There are over 370 group water schemes supplying drinking water to 190,000 people across rural communities in Ireland.

As well as these group water schemes, many commercial and public premises supply water to the public from their own drinking water well. These are classed as small private supplies, and include locations such as schools, crèches and nursing homes.

Out of these groups, only 1,665 small private supplies are registered nationally but the total number remains unknown.

The unregistered supplies can create a potential public health risk for consumers because they are not monitored by local authorities.

Twenty-two private group schemes failed the standard for E. coli, putting the health of around 4,600 consumers at risk.

Last year, 21 private group schemes that were supplying 22,000 people with water failed to meet the standard for Trihalomethanes (THMs).

The number was up from 16 schemes serving 16,000 people in 2022.

Speaking out about the findings of the Drinking Water Quality in Private Group Schemes and Small Private Supplies 2023 report, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Director, Dr Tom Ryan, stated, “All drinking water produced in Ireland, whether it comes from a public or private supply, should be of high quality”.

“Urgent action is needed by suppliers and local authorities to address these failings, in order to protect the public health of consumers”.

Dr Ryan added, “Local authorities must take proactive steps to identify and register small private supplies in their areas and the legislation needs to be amended to make it an offence for a supplier not to be registered, in the interests of public health”.