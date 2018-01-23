1 dead and 5 others shot in mass shooting in Kentucky high school

At least one person has been killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Benton, Kentucky.

Five others have been shot and injured in the incident.

The suspect has been detained by police on the grounds of Marshall County High School.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

According to reports, the shooting began within a common room in the high school.

The school has been placed on lock down, and emergency services are at the scene.

A number of staff and students are still in the school.

