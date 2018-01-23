SHEmazing!
1 dead and 5 others shot in mass shooting in Kentucky high school

by

At least one person has been killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Benton, Kentucky.

Five others have been shot and injured in the incident. 

The suspect has been detained by police on the grounds of Marshall County High School.

According to reports, the shooting began within a common room in the high school. 

The school has been placed on lock down, and emergency services are at the scene. 

A number of staff and students are still in the school. 

We will bring you more on this story as we have it. 

