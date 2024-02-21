Zendaya releases new trailer for romance film ‘Challengers’

Movie fans have been treated to another glimpse at Challengers!

In June of last year, Warner Brothers released the first trailer for the upcoming film, which has Zendaya in its lead role.

Now, ahead of its arrival in cinemas later this year, the producers behind Challengers have chosen to share a second trailer.

Earlier today, Zendaya took to Instagram to unveil the second trailer for Challengers, which can be watched below.

In its official logline for the romantic sports comedy, Warner Brothers teases: “Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.”

They continue: “As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?”

Challengers stars Zendaya in the lead role of Tashi Duncan. West Side Story actor Mike Faist plays opposite her as Tashi’s husband Art Donaldson, while The Crown star Josh O’Connor has taken on the role of Patrick Zweig.

Speaking about the film to Elle last year, Zendaya admitted that playing Tashi was a daunting task.

"I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, 'grown-up' role and into that next phase," the 27-year-old explained.

"It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, 'Ooh, can I do this?' You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, 'You know what, f**k it,’” she noted further.

Luca Guadagnino has been named as the director of Challengers, with his previous credits including the Timothée Chalamet hit Call Me By Your Name.

Thankfully, cinema goers don’t have long to wait for Challengers to hit the big screen, as it is set to debut on April 26.