Zara McDermott reveals reaction to boyfriend Sam’s I’m A Celeb win

Sam Thompson is the new King of the Jungle!

Last night, the Made In Chelsea alum was crowned the winner of this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Sam’s co-star and ‘bromance’ friend Tony Bellew received second place, while former politician Nigel Farage finished the final in third place.

Back home in the UK, Sam’s girlfriend Zara hosted a viewing party for the reality star, along with his friends and family.

Following the 31-year-old’s win, Zara took to social media to share herself and her guests reacting to the moment Sam was crowned King of the Jungle.

On her TikTok account, the Strictly Come Dancing star posted a close-up video of her own reaction. Meanwhile, on Instagram, Zara also shared wider footage of the room, as all of Sam’s loved ones erupted into cheers and screams.

“One of the best moments of my life,” 26-year-old Zara gushed in her TikTok caption, adding: “we are so proud of you”.

Sam’s best friend and podcast co-host, Pete Wicks, was chosen to greet him at the end of the Australian jungle bridge.

After their heartwarming reunion, Pete took to social media to share a photo of Sam beaming on the jungle throne.

“Honestly mate I couldn’t be prouder of you… KING OF THE JUNGLE,” he exclaimed in his caption.

Furthermore, the new champion also took to Instagram to re-share a sweet snap of his tight hug with Pete.

“The moment I’ve always dreamt of… oh! And I was crowned the king of the jungle,” Sam teased.

Speaking about his win to the I’m A Celeb cameras, Sam stated: “I just wanted to quickly say thank you so much for making my jungle experience. If I’m honest with you, I didn’t even think I’d be invited on this show.”

“To be here is completely down to you, and I can’t even explain how grateful I am. You’ve made my dream come true, and I’m a very, very lucky person,” he added.