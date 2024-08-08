Zara McDermott opens up about working on ‘very sensitive’ series

Zara McDermott has been opening up about her upcoming documentary project.

The former Love Island star has released numerous successful documentaries following her time in the villa, including Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn, Zara McDermott: Disordered Eating and The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok.

Now, Zara has shared an insight into the work that goes into filming these projects while also revealing what fans can expect to see in her latest ‘very sensitive’ documentary.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to answer questions from some of her 2M followers in a Q&A on her Stories.

One fan asked, “What exciting documentary are you planning on doing next? WE MISS YOU”.

Zara responded by posting a snap of a camera and wrote, “Sooo many of these questions and it makes me so happy because you have no idea how much work goes into making these docs…”.

“Currently I’m filming a VERY sensitive series so I can’t really discuss the topic, as it could put contributors in danger”.

Credit: Zara McDermott Instagram

“It will be out early next year I think… and it will probably be around 18 months in the making by that point. In fact, all of my projects have taken between 12-18 months from conceptualisation to it being aired!”.

The reality star went on to explain, “I’m always filming something but they take a long time to create! I’ve got a new series being commissioned as well which is SO exciting”.

Zara recently spoke about her love of documentary-making and shared her hopes to direct something one day.

She wrote, “Doing what I love… the best job in the world. The art of storytelling through documentaries… and I’m learning more and more every single day (including how to properly use a camera and hopefully direct one day)”.

“I cannot believe I’ve been doing this job for almost 5 years now. We are currently working on an incredible new series that has been in production for a good while; I would love to tell you more but it’s about an extremely sensitive subject (perhaps my most sensitive yet) and it’s impossible for me to talk about without my compromising the safety of our contributors”.

McDermott went on to say, “There’s an incredible team around me who are helping me navigate this subject with so much care & purpose. When I can share more, I will. thank you guys for all your recent love and support on my work xxx”.