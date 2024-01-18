Zara McDermott gives insight into ‘biggest project of her career’

Zara McDermott has been sharing an insight into her biggest work project yet.

The former Love Island star has worked on a number of documentaries since leaving the villa including Zara McDermott: Disordered Eating and Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn.

Now, Zara has revealed that the ‘biggest project of her career’ is ready to launch and shared her excitement on social media.

The 27-year-old spoke on her Instagram Stories to share as much information about the project as she could to her 1.9M followers.

While on the way to a meeting for the project, Zara wrote a caption on her video that reads, “One of the biggest projects of my whole career is almost ready to launch”.

She went on to explain, “I’m just so happy because it’s a really big day today. I’ve got a few big days coming up over the next few weeks because- I can’t even talk about it properly yet- But I have a project that I’ve been working on all quietly in the background for the last few years”.

Credit: Zara McDermott Instagram

“I’ve been doing it since 2022, so it’s been a long time. It’s taken the longest time to develop and I’m finally almost complete because so much has gone into this. I can’t even explain it to you”.

“But I’ve just been quietly doing this, little by little in the background and this is one of the biggest things I’m ever going to do in my career”.

“It’s one of the biggest projects I’m ever going to do, it’s going so well and I just can’t wait to share what it is with you guys”.

“I can’t share it just yet just because we’re in some big processes at the moment. I’m actually on the way to a meeting now to talk to a very, very big organisation”.

In a second post, McDermott wrote, “This has taken years because I’ve been developing alongside an INCREDIBLE team. I wanted to do this in the right way, with the right partners and make sure everything is PERFECT”.

“I can’t even explain my excitement and it's also really hard not sharing all of it with you guys and not being able to kind of bring you along on the journey but I’ve been capturing so much behind the scenes”.