YouTuber Trisha Paytas reveals gender of second child

Trisha Paytas has shared the gender of her second child with the world.

The YouTube star announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her second child with her husband Moses Hacmon back in November.

The couple are already proud parents to a one-year-old daughter named Malibu Barbie.

Now, Trisha has revealed the gender of her second child in a collection of sweet photos shared to social media.

The 35-year-old unveiled the precious pictures to her 1M Instagram followers, where the family can be seen wearing pink and blue outfits in front of a pink and blue balloon display.

Trisha, Moses and Malibu were smiling from ear-to-ear as they found out that they are welcoming another baby girl into their family after a cannon released pink confetti all over them.

Paytas simply captioned the post, “SWIPE FOR REVEAL”, followed by blue and pink heart emojis.

The YouTube star also shared a cute video of the gender reveal to her 8.9M TikTok followers and wrote, “BABY GIRL ELVIS”. In the clip the family were jumping for joy as the pink confetti was released.

Many fans of the social media star headed to the comments to congratulate the family and share their joy that Trisha is having another daughter.

One fan wrote, Aww! Congrats momma!”.

“Another girl, congratulations”, penned a second commenter.

Another added, “Congratulations beautiful. So happy for your beautiful growing family of 4”.

In a previous TikTok video, Trisha explained that she and Moses, who tied the knot in 2021, had already chosen a name for their little one without knowing their gender.

Revealing that their second child will be called Elvis, she told her fans, “We did already announce the baby’s name is going to be Elvis. While we don’t know the gender yet, boy or girl, we are having baby Elvis and we couldn’t be more excited”.

When announcing her pregnancy at the end of last year, Trisha shared that her second bundle of joy is due in May so there's not too long to wait before baby girl Elvis arrives!