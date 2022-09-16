YouTuber Trisha Paytas’ fans shocked by newborn baby’s unusual name

Congratulations are in order for YouTube star Trisha Paytas and her husband Moses Hacmon as they welcome their first child- a baby girl- into the world.

Since revealing her baby girl was born and sharing her name with the world, fans of Trisha’s have been left shocked by the unusual moniker she has chosen for her little one.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news by posting snaps of her and Moses holding their bundle of joy at the hospital. In the cute photos, Paytas and her newborn are wearing matching strawberry-print outfits.

Trisha captioned the post, “She has arrived. Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. Born 09.14.22”.

Since revealing her daughter’s name is Malibu Barbie, the Frenemies podcast host’s comments have been flooded with comments about the unique name, as well as congratulatory messages.

“Omg what a name”, wrote one fan. “ Iconic name! Congrats Trisha”, penned a second follower. “Congrats Trisha what a unique name!”, added a third. “Love the name, it’s so on brand for you”, said a fourth fan.

Many celeb pals also congratulated Trisha in the comments. TikTok star Lauren Godwin penned, “She’s here! Congrats!”.

“You can see the love and joy that your heart is bursting with in your eyes and it makes MY heart so happy”, wrote make-up artist Kandee Johnson. Singer-songwriter Niki Demar added, “Congrats! I love the name”.

The ASMR YouTuber first announced she was pregnant in February of this year with an emotional video where she spoke about her difficult fertility journey. “I had been told since 2015 that I would not be able to get pregnant naturally. I had gotten second and third opinions that told me the same”.

“Don’t give up hope, don’t be afraid to get help. And it’s other people’s miracle stories that kept me trying which is why I wanted to share mine”.

Since her announcement, the social media star had been keeping her followers updated throughout her pregnancy journey. She and Moses revealed they were expecting a baby girl in April by posting sweet snaps of them popping pink confetti canons.