YouTuber Tammy Hembrow jokes about side effect in third trimester

YouTuber and fitness fanatic Tammy Hembrow has opened up about the funny (and slightly annoying) pregnancy symptoms she’s experiencing as she counts down the days for her baby’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared photos of herself basking in the sun at the beach to her 14.8M followers. The YouTuber was glowing as she wore a blue bikini and matching blue bucket hat while her hair was styled in plaits.

Tammy captioned the post, “Being pregnant means having to pee then after u pee u still have to pee but u can’t pee cause u just peed. This baby’s head on my bladder is no joke”.

Fans of the Saski Collection CEO headed to the comments to agree with the relatable caption with one follower writing, “Whoa this caption is everything to me right now!”.

“Isn’t it the worst? Up 20 times a night”, wrote another follower, with a third penning, “My second baby was on my bladder too! I know the feeling”.

Another wrote, “Those last few days of pregnancy are intense! Precious but intense lol”.

Hembrow announced she was expecting a baby with her fiancé Matt Poole in December 2021. The couple then revealed that they were having a girl just a couple of weeks later. This is the pair’s first child together.

Tammy shares six-year-old Wolf and four-year-old Saskia with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.

Tammy and Matt went public with their relationship in 2020 and in November 2021, Matt popped the big question to Tammy with a cute proposal that included the fitness star’s children.