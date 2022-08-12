YouTuber Jaclyn Hill announces shock death of ex-husband Jon

YouTube star Jaclyn Hill has shared the sad and shocking news that her ex-husband Jon Hill has passed away at the age of 33.

Jaclyn, known for her make-up content on YouTube and for creating the infamous Jaclyn Hill x Morphe eye shadow palette, before building her own Jaclyn Cosmetics brand, shared the sad news to social media on Thursday, August 11.

Credit: Instagram

Hill took to her Instagram stories to say, “I was asked by Jons family to post this next slide”, before sharing a photo of Jon with the caption, “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Johnathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022”.

“We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family”.

The 32-year-old also shared the same post to Twitter, which has since been inundated with messages of condolences from friends and fans.

YouTube star Trisha Paytas penned, “I’m so sorry to hear this Jaclyn. Sending you peace”, while YouTuber and podcaster Daniel Keem, known as Keemstar online, wrote, “Sorry for your loss”.

Fans also left messages with one saying, “He was a gem of a guy! So so sad. His music was super inspiring. I hope he’s rocking out with the legends, prayers to you and his family”.

“I’m so sorry. I can’t imagine what his family and you are going through right now”, added another follower.

Jon was known for his rock music and for appearing in many of Jaclyn’s YouTube videos. The pair tied the knot in August 2009 and after nine years of marriage, they divorced in 2018. After they split up, Jaclyn decided to keep Jon’s last name.

Our condolences go out to Jon’s friends and family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Feature image: Jaclyn Hill YouTube