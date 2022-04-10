You’re invited to the Alzheimer’s Great Tea Day this May 5th.

RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy are calling on the nation to host a Tea Day to mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5th. After two long years, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) is inviting everyone to come together again for a cup of tea, a chat and maybe a treat or two on May 5th to help raise funds for vital dementia supports and services.

The ASI is asking the nation to get involved with local Tea Day events in their homes, gardens, workplaces, schools, local community centres or somewhere special. The traditional Alzheimer’s Tea Day was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19, and the event had to be moved online. But now, Alzheimer’s Tea Day, The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser, is back.

For the first time in three years, after so much time in isolation, with many feeling lonely and alone, The ASI wants people to host their very own Tea Day and help Tea Day make a comeback!

The ASI aims to raise vital funds to provide supports and services to help families living with dementia nationwide. There are an estimated 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland and each year more than 11,000 people develop the disease across the country – that’s at least 30 people every day. However, there is one thing you can do to help – you can put the kettle on and host your very own Tea Day!

How to help tea day make a comeback – four easy steps:

1. SIGN UP – Join us in this Tea Day Comeback Year! Register on teaday.ie and we’ll send your Organiser’s Toolkit which includes posters, collection boxes, raffle tickets, and everything you need to make your Tea Day a success!

2. HOST – Share a cuppa, share a few stories, maybe share a laugh with your friends and loved ones at home, in the garden, at work or in the community. You can host Tea Day however, and wherever, you like!

3. REMEMBER – Remember that you’re doing something really wonderful. All of the funds you raise will go to support dementia services – and help people when they really need it.

4. SHARE your Tea Day event on social media. Post your photos and videos and don’t forget to use our hashtags #TeaDay2022 #TogetherForTea

By supporting Tea Day, you can make an incredible difference:

€10 provides an hour at an Alzheimer’s cafe for a person with dementia.

€35 provides one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy.

€70 provides a session of Musical Therapy.

€150 runs a Social club for one day.

Can’t host a Tea Day this year? You can still support dementia care and services by making a donation on www.alzheimer.ie.