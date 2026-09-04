Your September Declutter Era Starts Now — Here’s What To Ditch First

Autumn is basically the real New Year, and we’re calling it right now — September is your sign to reset, refresh, and finally deal with all the stuff you’ve been stepping over since July. Forget January and its grey skies and sad energy. This is the season for cosy vibes, fresh starts, and a space that actually feels like you.

We’re not here to lecture you à la Marie Kondo (though respect to her, honestly). This is about giving your home a proper glow-up before you fully commit to blanket season. Think of it as a vibe reset — quick, satisfying, and so worth it.

Here’s exactly where to start.

Your Summer Wardrobe Is Begging To Be Swapped Out

Those linen trousers that went everywhere with you in June? The flip-flops that lived by the door all summer? It’s time. Do a full swap-out of your summer clothes and accessories before the season change sneaks up on you completely.

Pull everything out, be honest with yourself, and sort into three piles: keep, donate, and bin. If you didn’t wear it this summer, you’re not going to wear it next summer either — we both know that. The strappy sandal with the broken buckle you kept meaning to fix? Gone. The barely-there going-out top from 2019 that no longer fits your energy? Donate it to someone who’ll love it.

Box up your keepers neatly, store them somewhere accessible, and make actual space in your wardrobe for the autumnal goodness about to come in. Chunky knits need room to breathe, and so do you.

The Beauty Shelf Needs An Honest Conversation

Summer is a graveyard for beauty products and we need to talk about it. SPF that got left in a hot car and is now a weird texture. The bronzer that melted slightly and re-set with a crater in the middle. The four lip glosses that all rolled to the bottom of your beach bag and are somehow sticky on the outside now.

Go through everything. Check PAO symbols (that little open jar icon with a number on it — that’s how many months it’s good for after opening). Anything that smells off, looks separated, or has a texture that makes you go “hmm” needs to go. Keeping expired skincare isn’t just clutter — it’s genuinely bad for your skin.

Also: now is the perfect time to edit your routine for the season shift. Swap out the lightweight summer moisturiser for something richer. Clear the SPFs into a dedicated spot (you still need them in autumn — yes, really). Make your bathroom shelf work for the season you’re actually in.

The Junk Drawer. You Know The One.

Every single home in Ireland has one. The drawer (or the shelf, or the corner of the kitchen counter) that has become a lawless zone of chaos. Takeaway menus for places that have closed, batteries of unknown charge, three pens that don’t work, a phone charger for a phone you haven’t owned since 2017, and at least one thing you genuinely cannot identify.

We’re not judging. We have one too. But September is the moment to actually deal with it.

Empty it completely. Wipe it out. Sort what’s actually useful (working pens, a scissors, the good tape) and bin the rest without guilt. The goal isn’t perfection — it’s just getting it to a place where you could open it in front of a guest without your eye twitching. That’s the bar. That’s all we’re asking.

The Countertop Chaos Has To Go

Countertops are a surface, not a storage solution — and yet, here we are. The random bits that accumulate over the course of a summer are truly something. Hair ties, a receipt from three months ago, a charger that belongs in another room, sunglasses that never made it back to their case, and approximately seventeen miscellaneous items that arrived with no explanation.

This is what we call “chaos energy,” and your autumn aesthetic cannot coexist with it.

Do a full countertop clear — kitchen, bathroom, bedside table, the lot. Put things back where they actually belong. Bin what’s rubbish. Find a home for the things that don’t have one. Even a little basket or tray to corral the essentials can make a space feel ten times calmer. It’s genuinely one of those things where the effort-to-payoff ratio is unbeatable.

The Random Bits You Forgot Were Even There

While you’re at it — check under the bed. Open those wardrobe shelves you never look at. Have a rummage at the back of the hot press. Summer tends to produce a very specific kind of chaos: festival wristbands still on (or in a pile somewhere), holiday toiletries that made the trip back but never got unpacked, beach towels balled up somewhere they shouldn’t be.

This isn’t about making your home Instagram-perfect. It’s about walking into a space that feels calm and intentional — because when your environment feels good, you genuinely feel better. Science agrees. Your group chat agrees. Honestly, same.

Make It A Ritual, Not A Chore

Here’s the thing: a September declutter hits differently when you frame it as a treat rather than a task. Put on a good playlist. Make a big mug of tea. Light a candle. Set aside a Sunday afternoon and actually enjoy the process of making your space feel ready for the best season of the year.

You don’t have to do it all in one go either. Pick one category per day or per weekend. The wardrobe this Saturday, the beauty shelf Sunday, the dreaded junk drawer next week. Small progress is still progress, and every bit you clear is a bit more room for the cosy autumn energy that’s incoming.

September gave us the back-to-school buzz for most of our lives, and that feeling doesn’t really go away — it just needs somewhere to go. Point it at your home. Your future self, wrapped in a blanket in a beautifully sorted living room, will be absolutely delighted you did.

Now go find that junk drawer. You’ve got this.