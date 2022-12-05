Your Christmas dinner will be next level, with Lily O’Brien’s Dessert Collection

Treat the ones you really know and love to a special gift of Lily O’Brien’s chocolates this Christmas. Whether it’s spoiling your best friend with the Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection, gifting the Ultimate Collection, or the Lily O ‘Brien’s chocolate Collection as a special thank you to your nearest and dearest, show the ones you really know just how much they mean to you with the gift of Lily O’Brien’s this Christmas. New this year, the Lily O’Brien’s decadently delicious truffles range is also perfect for sharing with friends and family over the festive season. An O’ooh-so-luxurious delight for the taste buds!

Dinner Party Essential

For the friend that loves to host a dinner party, the Lily O’Brien’s Dessert Collection will ensure their dinner party ends in style. This decadently delicious collection is inspired by the most popular Dessert recipes from around the world, including Hazelnut Torte, Banoffee Pie, Crème Brulée, Raspberry Infusion, Key Lime Pie and Lemon Posset.

Available in 2 box sizes; 16 chocs (RRP €10) and a larger box 30 chocolates (RRP €15.95) these chocolates will look gorgeous on any dinner table this festive season and they taste amazing too.

For a truly festive treat why not try the Limited Edition Winter Desserts. This luxurious collection is full of rich, indulgent winter dessert chocolates including Winter Berry Eton Mess, Dark Orange, Festive Créme Brulee, Apple Pie Crunch, Triple Chocolate Shot and Spiced Latte.

The Ultimate Chocolate Gift For Christmas Day

The Ultimate Chocolate Collection really is the ultimate treat for loved ones. Available in a beautifully gift-wrapped double layer ballotin box decorated with a blue ribbon (RRP €11) or in a stylish single layer box (RRP €10), these delicious chocolates from Lily O’Brien’s make the perfect gifts for the ones you really know as they arrive on Christmas Day or to bring along when dropping into friends and family over the festive season.

The Perfect Thank You

A joy to give or receive this season and to make your nearest and dearest feel loved and appreciated for all they do. The Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate Collection (RRP €13.95) is a strikingly stylish assortment which includes a generous collection of 26 chocolates. Offering a variety of nine different mouth-wateringly delicious chocolate recipes sure to suit all tastes and have them reaching for more. Recipes included are Salted Caramel, Simple Chocolate, Zesty Lemon Truffle, Truffle Decadence, Coffee and Almond Biscotti, Raspberry Roulade, Sticky Toffee, Roasted Almond Square and Gianduja. This collection of divine chocolates is the perfect gift to make Christmas extra special this year.

Decadently Delicious Truffles

Perfect for sharing with friends and family, Lily O’Brien’s has launched a decadently delicious range of three chocolate truffles that melt in your mouth. A thick milk chocolate shell melts away to reveal a silky-smooth indulgent centre that oozes flavour. Savour the silkiness of the Milk Chocolate Truffle, the Salted Caramel Truffle or the Vanilla Truffle wrapped in delectable Lily O’Brien’s milk chocolate. An O’ooh-so-luxurious delight for the taste buds!

Create an O’ooh so chocolatey moment with the chocolate lovers in your life at any time, by bringing some Lily O Brien’s Truffles when popping in to visit friends and family. Or keep them all for yourself and enjoy while snuggled up watching your favourite movie.

The ultimate addition to a cosy night in, the perfect treat for an unexpected guest, or the greatest surprise when hosting a last minute catch up over the festive season, Lily O’Brien’s Truffles really are best when shared with the ones you really know.

Lily O’Brien’s Truffles are individually wrapped and available in single flavour 200g boxes RRP €7.00 in all major retailers and at lilyobriens.ie.

The Lily O’Brien’s collections are made in Ireland and are available in stores nationwide and at www.lilyobriens.ie.