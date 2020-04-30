‘You look great’: Rebekah Vardy praised for body positive photo

Rebekah Vardy is being praised for her latest body positive post. We are currently being inundated with advice about dieting and exercising to avoid lockdown weight gain and it can be incredibly harmful. We are going through a global pandemic and if eating a few extra biscuits makes you feel a little better then so be it.

What we need to see is body positive posts about accepting your body as it is.

Vardy's latest post has been inundated with praise. She shared an honest snap of her body to remind people that there is nothing wrong with treating yourself during the lockdown.

"I’ve seen a lot of pics of people’s amazing abs in lockdown so thought I’d share my cute little (FL)abs with you as well."

"For anyone interested in following my lockdown eating plan it involves 3 quite healthy meals per day with my family, then I top up with a consistent intake of cookies in between meals and after meals & then I make sure I’m keeping myself well hydrated with wine in the evenings. I also do yoga," the mum shared.

Her followers thanked her for the refreshing post, "I think you look great, life is too short to worry about what people think of you. Your family love you the way you are, and that's all that matters in this world."

"Eat the biscuits, drink that gin, life is to short and who cares," another said.

"I had a baby 12 weeks ago and I keep telling myself I need to start the diet……then 5 o'clock hits and I prefer the idea of gin instead, there’s always tomorrow," another mum wrote.

Vardy just welcomed her fifth child- daughter Olivia Grace- in December and she is absolutely glowing.