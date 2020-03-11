‘You little angel’: Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcome a son

Huge congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, who have welcomed their first child together. The doting couple confirmed the birth of their baby boy on Instagram late last night.

Jenna posted the most beautiful photo of her and her son shortly after she gave birth. The mum couldn’t help but gush about their new bundle of joy. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond.Welcome to the world you little angel!”

She even revealed the name of her second-born- Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. Baby Callum was born on March 6, but the parents wanted to spend some quality time with their darling boy before announcing his arrival to the world.

Steve Kazee also posted a photo of him holding their son’s little hand on Instagram. The actor shared: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

He even explained the meaning behind their son’s name. They chose the name Callum because it means Dove and he has been so sweet and peaceful since he was born. They chose Michael because it is Kazee’s middle name. And Rebel is a nod to Kazee’s mum, who was called Rebel since she was a young child.

This is Steve’s first child. Jenna is a mum to six-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

We couldn’t be happier for the parents! Baby Callum is super cute.