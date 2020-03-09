‘You talk about everything’: Harry Styles opens up about therapy

Opening up about your mental health is never easy, whether you’re famous or not. Disorders like depression, OCD and anxiety don’t care if you’re a famous actress or a pop singer, they don’t skip the more so privileged members of our society. Mental health doesn’t discriminate.

Talking about our struggles is one of the best ways we can beat the stigma surrounding mental health, which is why it is so important for celebrities to have these conversations, in an honest and truthful way. They have the bigger audience, the platform and millions of people hanging on every word they say, so why don’t they use it for good?

Harry Styles recently did during his interview with Howard Stern and it’s safe to say I adore him even more for it.

The 26-year-old singer may live a life of luxury with his wardrobe bursting with custom Gucci clothes, a never-ending string of chart hits and friendship with none other than Stevie Nicks. In our eyes, he’s got it all, but the Adore You singer struggles, just like the rest of us.

Simply put, everybody experiences brutal moments in life, and one of the best ways to help us through them is by going to therapy.

Styles explained why he decided to go to therapy to Stern: “I have been to therapy. I don’t go often as my therapist is in LA. We call sometimes. I felt like there was a big part of me that was like, “Everybody I know is in therapy and I don’t think I need it”. And I wanted to be the guy who didn’t have to go to therapy.’”

“Somebody just described it to me as, “You can tell somebody everything. You can talk at somebody, pay them and then they are not allowed to tell anyone.”

“So I thought about getting one in London, but, for me, it is much easier to have one person who is a vessel, who I can tell everything to. If I started having two different people, it would confuse me a bit.”

Styles praised his therapist: “She is amazing. It is an environment where you can talk about absolutely everything.”