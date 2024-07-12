XL bully dogs to be banned in Ireland under new regulation

XL bully dogs are set to be banned in Ireland later this year following the introduction of new regulations.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced a ban on the breed ‘in order to protect public safety’.

This announcement comes after a number of horrific attacks involving XL bulldogs, including an incident where Nicole Morey tragically passed away in Limerick.

The new regulations will be introduced in two parts, with the first phase beginning from October 1, 2024.

These new regulations will prohibit the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL bully dogs.

The second phase, beginning from February 1, 2025, will see that it is illegal to own an XL Bully without a ‘Certificate of Exemption’.

These certificates will be issued ‘subject to strict criteria, including a requirement for licensing, microchipping and neutering’.

After February 1, 2025, any XL bully owner that doesn’t comply with the new regulations will have their dog seized and euthanized.

Minister Humphreys consulted with the chairperson of the Stakeholder Group on Dog Control, Retired Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey on the new measures.

Speaking out about the ban, Humpreys stated, “I am bringing in regulations to ban the breeding, sale, rehoming and import of XL Bully dogs from 1st October 2024”.

“These new regulations will ensure that, from October, nobody in the State can take ownership of these dangerous dogs and that it will be illegal to breed, sell, import, rehome, exchange, gift or abandon XL Bully dogs”.

The Minister added, “Secondly, I will be bringing in a system of certification for existing owners of XL Bully dogs. Over the period 1st October 2024 to 1st February 2025 all existing XL Bully owners will have to apply for a Certificate of Exemption”.