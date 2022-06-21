X Factor’s Tom Mann reveals his fiancée died on their wedding day

Former The X Factor star Tom Mann has shared the very sad news that his fiancée Dani passed away suddenly on the day they were due to get married.

Taking to social media on Monday night, Tom, who first appeared on the ITV programme back in 2014 as part of the group Stereo Kicks, shared a beautiful black and white photo of his darling Dani and their eight-month-old son, Bowie.

Tom didn’t reveal the cause of Dani’s sudden death, but he did reveal that she died on Saturday morning, June 18 — their wedding day.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” the dad-of-one heartbrokenly wrote in the caption.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” he continued.

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Going on to mention how huge of a loss this will be for their family, Tom wrote, “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.”

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.”

“I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever,” he lovingly concluded.

Of course it wasn’t long before Tom’s social media page was flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family and fans.

“Love you brother,” wrote Lewis Capaldi.

Fellow British singer Ellie Goulding commented, “I’m thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx”

“Sending all my love brother so sorry,” commented former bandmate Barclay Beals.

“I’m so so sorry Tom. You are so loved,” another one of his Stereo Kicks bandmates, Reece Bibby wrote, meanwhile, Charlie Jones commented, “Devastated reading this Tom. Seeing all my love to you and Bowie.”