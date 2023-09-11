SHEmazing!
X Factor star Cher Lloyd announces the birth of second child

Cher Lloyd is now a mum-of-two!

The former X Factor star has announced that she has given birth to her second child. Cher and her husband Craig Monk were already parents to five-year-old daughter Delilah-Rae.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to share the wonderful news. Cher chose to post an adorable black-and-white snap of her newborn, wearing a baby grow with a heart and the words ‘Love My Big Sister’ printed on it.

In the caption of her post, the Want U Back singer also went on to confirm the name and gender of her little one, as well as the date that she gave birth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“ELIZA VIOLET 9/9/23,” Cher penned, revealing that she welcomed her second daughter into the world on Saturday.

Many of Cher’s fans have since taken to the comments section of her post to congratulate her on her newest arrival.

“Congratulations – absolutely love the name!! Enjoy it all,” one follower wrote.

“So so beautiful, congrats Cher,” another replied.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Congratulations to you all, I love the name,” a third follower added.

Cher and Craig initially announced on April 11 that they were expecting their second child together.

The star posted a sweet video of firstborn daughter Delilah lifting off her hands to reveal a sonogram snap, as well as a cute baby outfit.

“Baby number 2, we can’t wait to meet you,” Cher beamed in her caption at the time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cher and Craig first met in April 2011, one year after her appearance on The X Factor. The couple were introduced when Craig fitted Cher’s hair extensions at a luxurious salon in London.

Nine months later, the pair confirmed their engagement and later tied the knot in secret in November 2013.

In January 2018, Cher excitedly announced that she was expecting the couple’s first child together. In May of that same year, Cher and Craig became parents with the birth of daughter Delilah-Rae.

