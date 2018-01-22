Wonder Woman 2 to be first film to adopt anti-harassment guidelines

Wonder Woman 2 is set to become the first film production to adopt new anti-sexual harassment guidelines set out by the Producer's Guild of America.

In light of recent allegations made against some of Hollywood's most powerful producers and actors, the PGA has introduced a number of new policies in an effort to combat inappropriate behaviour both on and off set.

The guidelines include recommendations on how producers should act towards other people involved in the production, as well as a required anti-sexual harassment training course to be completed by all members of cast and crew.

The recommendations also note that reports of sexual harassment are to be listened to with attention and empathy, “while bearing in mind that the report itself does not predetermine guilt.”

A statement from the PGA reads: “For the past three months, the PGA's Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force has been working diligently on a set of concrete and pragmatic recommendations for producers and team members to recognise and combat sexual harassment both on and off the set.”

“We're proud to announce that the Task Force has finished the first stage of its work, resulting in the PGA Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines.”

However, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines are sanctioned as “best practices” and it is ultimately the producer's responsibility to “provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments that are built on mutual respect.”

Wonder Woman 2, directed by Patty Jenkins, is set to be released in late 2019, with Gal Gadot reprising her leading role.