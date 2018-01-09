‘Women should shine’ Why one model didn’t wear black to the GG

Over the weekend, we were enthralled by the series of elegant black gowns which bestowed the Golden Globe's red carpet with their glory.

The dresses were stunning but sombre, representing a stance of solidarity with the women who have been sexually harassed and assaulted in Hollywood.

Only a few women didn't get the all-black memo, one of which was German model Barbara Meier.

A post shared by ARIANN Magazine (@ariannmagazine) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:49pm PST

The model was criticised for her choice to wear a multi-hued gown, in shades of pink, purple, blue and white.

Taking to Instagram, the model explained in both German and English why she opted for the embellished, feathered gown despite knowing about the Time's Up campaign.

'We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy,' she posted.

A post shared by Barbara Meier (@barbarameier) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:59pm PST

'If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion.'

'We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. Us women should shine, be colourful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature.'

'In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength.'

me @ Barbara Meier explaining why she chose not to wear black to the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/seMO6upfSD — Andrija #TIMESUP (@AndrijaMP) January 8, 2018

'But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!'

While an explanation was welcomed, many felt that the model missed the point of the all-black dress code.

'So everybody rocked the black clothes at the Globes yesterday except Barbara Meier. When fashion is more important than equality! Well done,' said one Twitter user.