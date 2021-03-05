Woman in her 20s dies in tragic road accident in Co. Wexford

It has been reported that a woman in her 20s has died in a tragic road traffic collision in Co. Wexford, shortly before 6am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the New Line Road (R733) in Co.Wexford, where they discovered two cars involved in the road accident.

The driver from one of these cars, a woman aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time afterwards.

Meanwhile, the driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital to undergo treatment for non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to the local Mortuary at Wexford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The road remains closed at this time and Forensic Collision Investigators are currently carrying out their examinations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 5.30am and 6am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.