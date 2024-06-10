Woman dies in single-car crash in Meath

A woman has tragically died following a single-car collision in Co.Meath.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic crash involving a car that occurred at approximately 1am on Monday June 10, 2024, on Main Street, Ratoath, Meath.

The driver and sole occupant of the car involved, a woman aged in her 60’s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardaí have confirmed that the woman’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Main Street is currently closed with local diversions in place for road users and a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses with information about this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Main Street area of Ratoath between 12.45am and 1am on Monday, June 10, 2024 are asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.