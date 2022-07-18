Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie welcomes baby no.3

Congratulations are in order for Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie as he announces the birth of his third child with his wife Maria.

David took to Instagram to reveal to his 2.6M followers that his wife has given birth to a baby girl by sharing an adorable snap of the family-of-five sitting on Maria’s hospital bed.

The 33-year-old captioned the post, “IT’S A GIRL!!!! Gemma Clare Henrie was born 7lbs 15ozs at 3.21am. Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha. She stuck to her plan and had a drug free birth and I couldn’t be more in awe of her!”.

The Disney star continued, “Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it”.

“#vitabella #deogratias and a huge shoutout to our nurses Morgan and Sofia and our midwife Katy! Y’all are spectacular and thank you to all the nurses out there we appreciate you”.

David also shared the sweetest snap of baby Gemma wrapped up and wearing a bow on her head. Gemma’s moniker is of Italian origin and is known to mean ‘precious stone’ or ‘gem’. How cute!

Henrie was inundated with messages of congratulations from fans. Celebrity pals of the actor also sent messages to David and his family in the comment section.

A Walk Among the Tombstones star Eric Nelson penned, “Congratulations!! Such a beautiful family!”.

“Congratulations”, wrote Touched by an Angel actress Roma Downey.

Jennifer Veal, known for starring in Disney Channel’s Jessie added, “Congratulations! So beautiful! A special squeeze for you Maria”.

David and Maria tied the knot in 2017 and already share three-year-old Pia and James, who they welcomed into the world on Christmas Day 2020.

The actor has previously opened up about his wife suffering four miscarriages before their son James was born, and a fifth before Maria gave birth to Gemma.

David is widely known for playing Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Selena Gomez from 2007 to 2012.