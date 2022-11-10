Winter Bake: How to make the most delicious chocolate gingerbread cake
Baking has been one of our saving graces throughout this whole pandemic. There's just something so relaxing about donning an apron, sifting through your collection of widely underused cookbooks, and whipping up something utterly delicious.
To help get us all into the winter spirit, we've been whipping up Aldi's delectable chocolate gingerbread cake on a regular basis and it's become one of our go-to comfort foods.
Serves: 10 people
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
50g 70% Moser Roth Dark Chocolate
200g The Pantry Light Brown Soft Sugar
225g The Pantry Plain Flour
2 heaped tsp. The Pantry Baking Powder
75g Kilkeely Salted Butter
200g Duneen Low Fat Natural Yogurt
4 Healy’s Farm Medium Eggs
25g The Pantry Cocoa Powder
2 heaped tsp. Stonemill Ground Ginger
1 level tsp. Stonemill Cinnamon
Stonemill Black Pepper
Method:
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C
- Line the base of the baking tin with some non-stick paper and lightly grease the sides.
- Break up the chocolate and cut up the butter.
- Put in a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of boiling water. Ensure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water – until they are both melted.
- Add the yogurt to the mixture and allow to cool a little.
- Put the flour, baking powder, spices and the cocoa powder in a bowl, add a few grindings of black pepper and mix well.
- Whisk the eggs with the brown sugar until frothy.
- Add the eggs and the chocolate mixture to the dry ingredients and fold together.
- Pour into the prepared tin and bake for about 45 minutes, until firm to the touch.
- Allow to cool in the tin for 15 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Cut into chunks and serve.
This wonderfully moist gingerbread cake comes with a luxuriously chocolatey twist. Aldi’s Wine Ambassador, Tom Doorley recommends Fletcher’s Late Bottled Vintage Port (€13.76/75cl) to accompany this dish. It is a fruity, well-balanced port with ripe fruits and dark chocolate flavours, perfectly paired with Chocolate Gingerbread Cake!