Winner of Dancing on Ice 2024 has been announced

The winner of Dancing on Ice has been revealed.

After weeks of skating, the champions of this year’s Dancing on Ice have been announced after a difficult final.

In the end, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, radio presenter Adele Roberts and Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire were the final celebrities competing to take home the crown.

Olympian Greg Rutherford was also meant to be taking part in the show’s final but had to pull out after sustaining an injury.

After a close competition, Ryan Thomas and his skating partner Amani Fancy were crowned winners of Dancing on Ice 2024.

Miles and Vanessa Bauer ended up in second place, while Adele and Mark Hanretty finished in third place.

Following on from Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern’s announcement that Ryan had been crowned the winner of this series, the soap star admitted he was ‘speechless’ in his acceptance speech.

Thomas explained, “I'm speechless. I just can't… I'm so happy for Amani, because she's put so much work into this”.

“Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you mate”, Ryan added while paying tribute to the injured Olympic champion.

He continued, “I’m so happy, thank you to the public at home, the only reason I’m here is because of you guys, so thank you for all your love and support”.

Many fans took to social media to share their reactions as Ryan and Amani were crowned the winners.

One fan wrote, “Ryan peaked at the right time for sure. He had a great night”.

“It’s great to see Ryan winning shows the progress he’s made and definitely deserves it especially as it’s the public vote and decision. Brilliant Ryan”, penned a second.

Another viewer commented, “Worthy winner on tonight's performance, well done Ryan you pulled it out of the bag”.

Ryan’s brother Scott also shared a sweet message on social media after the news of his win broke.

Scott unveiled a heartwarming video of Ryan’s loved ones joyfully reacting to the wonderful news and he said, “What a moment for the Family!! He only went and did it!!! The Champion of @dancingonice 2024 @ryanthomas84”.