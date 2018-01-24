Wind, rain, hail and thunder: Met Éireann’s forecast for today is GRIM

If you were convinced your wheelie bin was about to make a detour across town via your bedroom window last night, you weren't alone.

As Storm Georgina raged around the country in the early hours, most of us hoped against hope the weather would pick up by today, but, apparently, it's not meant to be.

According to the good folk at Met Éireann, we're in for a combination of wind, rain, hail and thunder in the aftermath of Storm Georgina.

Windy today with strong and gusty southwest winds continuing. Heavy rain will clear the southeast this morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers following, some of the showers heavy. Temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees. pic.twitter.com/HPXnpOn75z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 24, 2018

"Windy today with strong and very gusty southwest winds" ,reads their official website. "Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers some of hail especially in southwestern, western and northwestern counties with isolated thunderstorms."

And the forecast for tonight isn't any better.

"There'll be further heavy rain or hail showers tonight, with a continuing risk of isolated thunderstorms, the showers merging at times to give longer spells of rain overnight."

"Still blustery and windy with strong and gusty south to southwest winds especially in coastal counties of the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius with frost in places sheltered from the wind."

Wake us up when this blows over.