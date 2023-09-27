SHEmazing!
WIN! We have two Desire Matte Black Jug Blenders by Russell Hobbs to give away!

by

Get ready for some seriously fun and fruity Autumn cocktails with the Russell Hobbs Desire Jug Blender (RRP: €69.99) in premium matte black. From Fruit Daiquiris to Frozen Margaritas, impress your guests with sumptuous drinks or prinks, the 650W Desire Jug Blender’s generous 1.5L Glass Jug and stainless-steel blades with serrated edges ensure smooth blending time after time and is perfect for large groups.

Designed to blitz, whiz and blend up any ingredients, these blades are perfect for blending up a variety of different fruits and vegetables as well as ice, just pop the ingredients in the blender and you are good to go. If following recipes isn’t your style, the Desire Matte Black Jug Blender also has a removable cap filter so you can top it up as you blend! The removable stainless steel 4-point blade makes cleaning up quick and easy. With the safety lock on base preventing the jug from separating from the base mid blend and non-slip feet for increased stability, ensures a pleasant blending experience.

The Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Black Jug Blender (RRP: €69.99) is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

Giveaway Time!

We’ve teamed up with Russell Hobbs to give two lucky followers a chance to win one of two Russell Hobbs Desire Matte Black Jug Blender worth €69.99 each!  To be in with a chance of winning, fill in your details below.

