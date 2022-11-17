WIN! We have two bottles of Italian liqueur Disaronno to giveaway!
Disaronno® is the world’s favourite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, it stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style.
Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the Disaronno Fizz. Why not try this recipe and experience a touch of Italian spirit with the Disaronno Fizz for yourself?
Ingredients:
- 45 ml Disaronno
- Soda or Sparkling Water
- Fresh lemon juice
To make:
- Pour the Disaronno into a glass filled with ice.
- Top up with soda and add a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Stir gently.
Garnish:
- Lemon peel
Giveaway:
To be in with a chance of winning one of two bottles, email press@shemazing.ie with Disaronno in the subject line. Please include your full name, address, Eircode and phone number.
Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one of a kind.
For more on this divine Italian liqueur visit www.disaronno.com, or follow on facebook here and Instagram here. Always drink responsibly.