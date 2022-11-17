WIN!  We have two bottles of Italian liqueur Disaronno to giveaway!

Disaronno® is the world’s favourite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, it stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style.

Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the Disaronno Fizz. Why not try this recipe and experience a touch of Italian spirit with the Disaronno Fizz for yourself?

Ingredients:

45 ml Disaronno

Soda or Sparkling Water

Fresh lemon juice

To make:

Pour the Disaronno into a glass filled with ice.

Top up with soda and add a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Stir gently.

Garnish:

Lemon peel

Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one of a kind.

