SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

WIN!  We have two bottles of Italian liqueur Disaronno to giveaway!

by

Disaronno® is the world’s favourite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, it stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries.  The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style.

Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the Disaronno Fizz.  Why not try this recipe and experience a touch of Italian spirit with the Disaronno Fizz for yourself?

Ingredients:

  • 45 ml Disaronno
  • Soda or Sparkling Water
  • Fresh lemon juice

To make:

  • Pour the Disaronno into a glass filled with ice.
  • Top up with soda and add a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Stir gently.

Garnish:

  • Lemon peel

Giveaway:

To be in with a chance of winning one of two bottles, email press@shemazing.ie with Disaronno in the subject line.  Please include your full name, address, Eircode and phone number.

Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one of a kind.

For more on this divine Italian liqueur visit www.disaronno.com, or follow on facebook here and Instagram here. Always drink responsibly.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.