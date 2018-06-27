Passports at the ready: here’s how you can bag a four night trip to NYC

A 4 night stay for two in the Big Apple for free? Eh, hell to the yes.

Fancy strolling down 5th Avenue for your big summer adventure? Will NoLIta of George's St are giving you a chance to fulfil your big city dreams this week.

Inspired by the suaveness and sophistication of New York's Little Italy, NoLIta is throwing Dublin's biggest Fourth of July party.

It's so big, in fact, that they needed a week to spread out all the amazing celebrations they have planned.

Starting on Monday July 2nd, each night is themed for a different aspect of NYC. We start off with a delicious evening in Little Italy, followed by the Best of Brooklyn, July the 4th party, a Sex and the City night, and Summer in NYC. As well as themed cocktails and menu, the celebration of the 4th will also include a massive Beer Pong Championship.

We are so there.

To enter the draw for the big trip, all you have to do is sign a NoLIta receipt with your name and number and pop it in their giant Uncle Sam's Hat.

The lucky winner will be announced on Saturday July 7th with confetti canons, DJs, drinks, dancing and a big fat plane ticket.

So go on, glam up your week with a little bit of America, right here in Dublin!

To find out more about NoLIta's 4th of July event series, see the Facebook event page here.