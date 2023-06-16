WIN: An incredible Father’s Day gift to treat your father figure

It’s almost Father’s Day!

The day where we celebrate all the incredible father figures in our lives is almost here, and they deserve to feel the love this year.

Thankfully, Lidl Ireland has created the most incredible Father’s Day gift to last you and your loved one a lifetime!

This year, the supermarket chain has teamed up with one of Ireland’s most brilliant photographers, Evan Doherty, to treat one lucky winner to an exclusive photoshoot for you and the father figure in your life.

Whether it be your dad, stepdad, grandad, uncle, a beloved family friend or just someone special in your life, you will be able to capture the most magical memories to celebrate your special relationship together.

So, what are you waiting for? Enter this incredible prize, and you never know – you just might win!

To enter this competition, simply head over to Lidl Ireland’s official Instagram page (“@lidlireland”) and complete the following steps:

1. Like the competition launch post

2. Comment nominating a father figure you want to win this exclusive family photoshoot

3. Share the competition launch post to your Instagram story

You must be 18 or over to enter this competition, and all entries must be be submitted by no later than 23:59pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 17).

The full Terms and Conditions of this competition are available to view on www.lidl.ie, as well as more information and ideas on the perfect Father’s Day presents for your loved ones this year.

Good luck!