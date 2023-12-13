Win a €100 shopping voucher as Green Isle celebrates great food this Christmas

From classic side dishes of garden peas to flavoursome stir-fry mixes and crispy roast potatoes, Green Isle makes good food decisions easy. Green Isle wants to make sure you’re one step ahead for the most anticipated dinner of the year and take the hassle out of cooking this Christmas!

The Green Isle range of vegetable and potato sides saves you time on meal preparation, as all the chopping and slicing has been done for you. This will ensure that Christmas day in your house is as stress-free as possible, and you’ll feel like a champion in your kitchen.

Green Isle Ambassador Derval O’Rourke commented: “As a busy mum, I always choose Green Isle. The fruit and vegetables are picked at their peak and frozen at their freshest, locking in nutrition. From stir fries to smoothies. Green Isle helps my family to eat well! I’ll be stocking up on everything I need ahead of the festive season in order make the preparation on Christmas Day as stress-free as possible.”

Mairead Walsh, Marketing Manager Green Isle & Derval O’Rourke

Mairead Walsh, Marketing Manager Green Isle commented: “For generations, Irish families have trusted Green Isle to put good food on their tables. We’re more than just a food company, we’re a good company and we’re committed to making it easy to eat well and live greener. To some people, Green Isle may just be the reliable pack in your freezer but dig a little deeper and you’ll realise that there’s much more to us than that. From sustainable packaging to tackling food waste, and ensuring our products are as nutritious as possible, we want to create an Ireland where everyone can eat better and live greener. That’s goodness for all.”

Green Isle Potato Croquettes RRP €4.00

Delicious mashed potato, rolled in a golden breadcrumb coating. Pop them in the oven or air fryer. Ready in 15-20 minutes. Potato perfection every time!

Green Isle Roast Potatoes RRP €4.00

Made with the finest potatoes, all you have to do is pop them in the oven and roast to a golden crisp finish! A classic potato side for all the family.

With a great range of Green Isle products to choose from every day, add variety to your plates throughout the year without having to compromise on goodness or taste and stock up your freezer with some family favourites available in supermarkets nationwide. For more informaton or great recipe ideas visit www.GreenIsle.ie.

Giveaway time:

To celebrate Green Isle making good food decisions so easy, we're giving one lucky reader the chance to win a €100 shopping voucher to a store of their choice! Simply fill in your details below to be in to win.

Entry form: