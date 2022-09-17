SHEmazing!
Win a copy of TikTok sensation Chef Daniel Lambert’s new cookbook Lush.

TikTok sensation Chef Daniel Lambert leads the pack of a new generation of social media chefs with 100 feel-good recipes.  With this wonderful book, you will enter the comfort zone with sensation Daniel’s delicious and playful recipes from his new cookbook Lush. 

 

Sometimes all we want for dinner is golden, crunchy and moreish, so whether it’s Salt and Chilli Chicken for Friday-night dinner, Irish-style Potato Nachos for when friends come over, or Cheeseburger Tacos if you fancy something new, Daniel Lambert has you covered.

With chapters such as Potato Party, The Cure, and So Wrong But So Right, Lush puts the fun back into cooking with 100 easy-to-make recipes. So load up your forks – this is the feel-good cookbook you’ve been waiting for.

 

To be in with a chance of winning one of three copies, simply email hello@shemazing.ie with “Daniel Lambert Lush” in the subject line.

If you can’t wait to win a copy, pick a copy up in your local independent bookstore or buy online here now.

