William and Kate share special photo to mark wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today. The parents tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London on April 29, 2011.

Since their wedding day, Kate and William have welcomed three beautiful children together- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family-of-five are currently isolating together at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The parents may not be able to celebrate their special anniversary as they had hoped, but they still marked the momentous occasion. The Duke and Duchess posted a special photo from their wedding day on Instagram and thanked the public for their well-wishes.

In the photo, the newlyweds are beaming from ear-to-ear as they leave Westminster Abbey with their wedding party. “Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!”

Their followers wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary. Diana would be so proud of you both.”

“Happy Anniversary. 9 years ago today I was watching the wedding while in labour. My princess was born 9 years ago today,” another shared.

One added: “Happy anniversary! How exciting would it be to see a new pic for the 10-year anniversary next year.”

Happy anniversary to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!