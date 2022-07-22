William and Kate share new portrait of Prince George as he turns 9

Today is a very special day in the Cambridge’s household as the Duke and Duchess’ eldest son, Prince George, turns nine!

To mark the occasion, Kate used her impressive photography skills to snap a brand new portrait of George, looking more grown up than ever. The portrait was shared to Prince William and Kate’s joint Instagram page on Thursday evening.

“George is turning 9!” the proud parents simply captioned the portrait, followed by their standard birthday cake and balloon emojis.

In this adorable photo, Prince George is seen grinning at the camera, with his sandy blonde locks neatly combed to the side. He’s wearing a light blue polo shirt and appears to be enjoying the British summer outside on the beach.

Fans and followers alike have since been flooding the comment section with Happy Birthday messages, noting just how much Prince George resembles his dad, William.

“What a fantastic photo! George looks so much like his dad,” one follower wrote.

“He’s looking so much like his daddy these days! Happy Birthday George!” another chimed in.

“He looks just like William to me! Beautiful boy. Happy birthday,” a third commented.

As is tradition in the Cambridge household, George will forgo any elaborate, professionally made birthday cake and instead enjoy a homemade cake courtesy of his mum. Kate has previously explained that she loves staying up late the night before each of her children’s birthdays to bake them a special cake.

“It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it,” the Duchess previously told Mary Berry during 2019’s A Berry Royal Christmas.