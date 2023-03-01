Why rosemary oil is trending in the haircare world

Using oil as part of a haircare routine has become increasingly popular in recent times. Oil is often used to reduce frizz and help prevent hair damage.

These days, rosemary oil has been the latest addition to include in hair care steps, and with over 674.4M views under #rosemaryoil on TikTok, there's no surprise why many people are interested in using it.

But if you’re still scratching your head (pun intended!) as to why everyone is obsessing over this oil, have a look at our rosemary oil breakdown below.

What is rosemary oil

Rosemary is normally found in the kitchen and is a delicious herb to add to many savoury dishes. The herb’s essential oil is often used for anti-inflammatory purposes and antioxidant benefits.

Now, instead of using it for its flavour or health benefits, social media users are adding the oil to their hair to promote hair growth and to strengthen the hair.

How does it work?

The reason why rosemary oil is considered helpful for hair growth is because of its basic health benefits.

As it has anti-inflammatory properties and is normally used to promote circulation, applying the oil to your scalp can strengthen blood circulation in the scalp, and in turn, can stimulate hair follicles to grow. It can also decrease the chances of dandruff build-up or hair loss this way.

How to use rosemary oil

If you want to include rosemary oil in your hair care routine, there are multiple ways you can do it.

Firstly, you can add 5 drops of the oil to a ‘carrier oil’ such as coconut oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it to sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing it out.

Instead of massaging the oil into your scalp, you can add 2-3 drops of rosemary oil to your shampoo and wash your hair as usual.

When using rosemary oil, ensure not to get the product into your eyes and use it sparingly once you dilute it. Applying straight rosemary oil may irritate your scalp, so remember to mix with coconut oil or your shampoo before applying.

Source: Healthline