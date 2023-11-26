Who is the Kimberley to your Mikado This Christmas?

Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones, sharing special moments, and choosing gifts that will make them smile. This Christmas, who is the person you would most like to enjoy a cuppa and delicious Jacob’s biscuit with and put the world to rights…the person that is the Kimberley to your Mikado?

Jacobs has been delighting taste buds for generations, and this Christmas season it’s no exception. Whether it’s your partner, your best friend, your mum, or the neighbour who always takes in your deliveries when you’re not home, Jacob’s is perfect gift to show how much you appreciate them. Choose from the Elite range of Chocolate Mikado, Chocolate Tea Cakes or Chocolate Kimberley, or the classic Shortbread and Afternoon Tea selections. Available now in supermarkets nationwide.

Elite Chocolate Kimberley RRP €16.29

For when you want something sweet with a bit of a festive kick, the Elite Chocolate Kimberley will satisfy your tastebuds.

Elite Tea Cake RRP €16.29

The Elite Tea Cake has been well-loved for many generations, making it the go-to tin of biscuits to open during the festive season.

Elite Chocolate Mikado RRP €16.29

The biscuit tin classic has been all dressed up for the festive season and dipped in delicious milk

chocolate. These mallow biscuits are perfect for sharing around the table with a cup of tea as you catch up with some old friends.

Elite Caramel Mikado RRP €16.29

A festive twist on a biscuit classic, the Elite Chocolate Caramel Mikado is the go-to for those with a sweet tooth. A quick and easy dessert for after a winter roast, this is a crowd pleaser.

Elite Favourites RRP €10.99

Can’t decide which Elite is your favourite? Well, now you don’t have to! This Christmas tin includes Jacob’s timeless Chocolate Kimberley, the classic Chocolate Tea Cake, and delicious Chocolate Dreams.

Afternoon Tea RRP €16.79

With friends and family popping in unannounced over Christmas, the Afternoon Tea biscuit tin is great to have in the cupboard to take out and enjoy at the drop of a hat. The selection includes the perfect mix of chocolate covered favourites and the classic plain biscuits, there’s something for everyone.

Shortbread Selection RRP €8.00

New to the range but sure to become a festive classic, the All-Butter Shortbread Selection features traditional shortbread as well as shortbread with a chocolate chip and salted caramel twist.

Belgian Chocolate Selection RRP €8.00

New to the range this Christmas, is Jacob’s Belgian Biscuit Selection – a range of different types of biscuits dunked in a rich Belgian chocolate – a new collection which is sure to become a family favourite.