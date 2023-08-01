What is microbiome-friendly skin care? It’s the key to balanced, healthy skin

Much has been written and discussed about the importance of the microbiome from a gut health perspective, but it may surprise you to know, that the benefits of the microbiome is not just limited to the gut. The microbiome is a collection of microorganisms (such as bacteria and fungi) that live in a particular environment – we know that they are present in the intestine, but did you know that they are also present in other areas of the body such as the skin, nose and mouth?

The skin microbiome refers to the diverse community of microorganisms that live on the surface of your skin. They feed our skin and stimulate our skin's immunity. They are a part of our body's ecosystem and provide a mutually beneficial support network.

On the top layer of our epidermis (the stratum corneum) microbes lie like a carpet protecting our skin barrier. These microbes are responsible for the overall function of the skin. They play a major role in skin health, they help maintain the skin barrier and support a healthy immune system. A balanced, healthy skin microbiome is key to clear, even and glowing skin.

How do we know if the microbiome has been disrupted?

You can tell if your skin has been compromised just by the look and feel of your skin. If you are experiencing the following symptoms, your microbiome has become aggravated:

Inflammation

Sensitivity

Redness

Acne

Pigmentation

Dryness

Itchy Skin

How do we achieve a healthy, balanced skin microbiome?

Gentle cleansing:

Using a mild and gentle cleanser ensures that the skin is not stripped of its natural oils. Avoid harsh soaps and cleansers that can disturb the natural balance of the skin microbiome.

Avoid over washing:

Washing your skin excessively disrupts the microbiome and can cause dryness. Wash when it is necessary but don’t overdo it.

Avoid Harsh ingredients:

Staying clear of harmful ingredients such as sulphates, parabens and fragrances can help to maintain the balance of your skin’s microbiome.

Diet & Gut Health:

Your gut is directly linked to your skin so eating a diet rich in fruit, vegetable and whole foods leave a positive impact on your skin’s microbiome.

Skin Minimalism:

Be mindful of the ingredients that you are putting on your face. The more products you use, the higher the chances of you disrupting your microbes. Using a less is more approach to your skincare can help to prevent your skin barrier from becoming compromised.

SPF:

Always protect your skin from UV rays all year round by applying SPF every day.

Sásta Skin Health

Sásta Skin Health's mission is to lead the good bacteria revolution through research into the microbiome, re-education on the efficacy of ingredients and by protecting, restoring and maintaining the body's eco system though skin health products.

Michelle McDonald is the Founder of Sásta Skin Health which she developed with her business partner Dr Brian O Rourke. Michelle has worked in the beauty industry for over 25 years in education, training and sales. She is passionate about educating people to consider their skin as a health choice and not simply a beauty pressure.

"We can support our body's ecosystem by using a full circle approach, our skin, body and mind are all interconnected similar to our gut and skin microbiome. By supporting each one we are creating a harmonious approach to a healthy and balanced microbiome”.

The first product developed by Sásta Skin Health is the multi-award winning 'Sásta Microbiome Booster Serum'.

Sásta Microbiome Booster Serum

The serum is an essential, daily, topical supplement serum to protect, restore and maintain the skin's biome. It is a lightweight, easily absorbed formulation includes a blend of prebiotic and postbiotic ingredients to optimise skin health by:

Protecting the skin through strengthening the skin’s defensive barrier

Restoring the skin by supporting the skin's natural pH

Maintaining the skin by defending against attack by external agents

Take your first step towards a healthy and balanced skin microbiome with Sásta Skin Health. Sásta is widely available in beauty salons and pharmacies nationwide and available to purchase online at sastaskinhealth.com.