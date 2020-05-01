‘What a battle it is’: Kate Garraway’s husband Derek remains in ICU

Kate Garraway has given another update on her husband Derek's condition. The presenter's husband has been in intensive care since contracting the coronavirus in March. The mum said there is hope and her husband is still with us, "So much to be grateful for tonight. Derek is still with us but what a battle it is. So grateful too for our amazing NHS doing so much for Derek everyday – wonderful to see all the support for them & our key workers every Thursday.

"We can’t thank them enough, can we? So brave. Sending love to everyone during this ghastly time , particularly all those struggling for whatever reason- none of this is easy.

"Thank you so much for your messages – they mean so much to me. . Love and so much thanks from me and the whole family. X" she wrote.

Her Good Morning Britain co-presenters also shared more information on Derek's condition. Ben Shepherd fought back the tears as he spoke about Kate's family, "It’s a dreadful time and I think she’s at home with two children, trying to keep going and it’s still a total unknown. But as she said, there’s still hope."

He shared: "24 hours at a time as she rightly pointed out, she gets to phone in the evenings and talk to him."

Ranvir Singh revealed, "He's not responding yet," but Shepherd stressed that this was standard.