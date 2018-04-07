We’ve found the most magical wedding venue ever, and it’s in Sligo

Let's be honest, every girl dreams of their wedding day.

You spend your childhood imagining your Princess dress, your dream husband and your ideal venue (mine was Disneyland back in the day, FYI).

I'm yet to meet a person who doesn't love the idea of getting married in a beautiful castle – living like a royal for a brief moment.

Ireland has no shortage of beautiful castles, but some are simply a cut above others.

One castle that really just does it for me is Markree Castle, in Sligo.

I love Sligo, so I'm super excited about this.

From the moment you drive through the gates of the Markree estate, you are transported to a real-life fairytale.

Be king and queen for a day as you walk hand-in-hand through immaculate gardens and along flag-stone paths to join your loved ones in celebrating your vows.

Honestly, I'm years off a wedding, but I'd nearly book it now – and worry about finding a man later.

The Gothic-style Castle is set in the heart of the beautiful Sligo countryside, on the route of the Wild Atlantic Way.

SORRY, did we mention that they have two Irish wolfhounds? Who are basically the castle mascots!

It is a truly authentic, relaxed and uniquely charming wedding venue, where you will find yourself immersed in unrivalled castle hotel comfort.

Also, let's just talk about the setting for a hot second – there are with mature trees, a rose garden and grounds along the river Unshin, including a boathouse and woodland walk.

Just THINK of the gorge pictures you'd get.

Recently, the castle was the set for a film called Royally Ever After, which couldn't be more fitting for the venue.

We had a cheeky gawk at their website, so get the low down on their wedding package – and holy heck, it is good stuff.

You'll get exclusive use of Markree Castle and grounds for you and your guests, including of the Grand Hall and reception rooms (and boy, they are GRAND).

A personal planner will be on hand to help and advise you on every aspect of your day, which is good to know.

When you and your bridal party arrive to the Castle, you'll be welcomed with a red carpet and a cheeky Champagne reception. Can't argue with that.

That's actually the tip of the ice berg – they'll sort out every aspect of your day, from a dinner delicious menu to drinks receptions.

Oh, and an important thing to note for all you single gals – the castle also offer weekend breaks (depending on availability).

You get a luxurious two night stay in the castle, as well as two evening meals and breakfast each morning.

You can enjoy roaming the castle gardens and the antique furnished reception rooms with beautiful views of the manicured lawns and rose garden.

It is positively dreamy (I've actually been, so I know what I'm talking about).

Can we go now?