Westlife cancel Irish concerts and announce new dates for 2021

Westlife have been forced to cancel their Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Yesterday, the Government confirmed that mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people will not be licenced until the end of August at the earliest.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh holds approximately 45,000 people so there is no way the gigs could go ahead on their scheduled dates- August 28 and 29.

The band revealed new dates for the shows, which will take place on August 27 and August 28 2021. They confirmed that all tickets purchased will be valid for the new dates and no ticket exchange is required.

Tickets purchased for August 28 2020 are valid for August 27, 2021. Tickets purchased for August 29 are valid for August 28, 2021.

“Those who have been on the Westlife journey with us know how important performing is to us but also know that safety must come first and foremost delivering a successful tour.

“In the meantime, we ask everyone to stay home, stay safe and keep playing your part in fighting the spread of this virus.”

We may have a long time to wait until we see Westlife again, but it’ll certainly be worth the wait!