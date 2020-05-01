‘We’re very excited’: Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy reports

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed her pregnancy. The 25-year-old model chatted about expecting her first child during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Hadid, who is set to welcome a baby with Zayn Malik in September, opened up about her pregnancy and thanked fans during a chat with the talkshow host last night.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she shared.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Hadid added.

The model's mum, Yolanda Hadid also discussed her daughter's pregnancy during a recent interview with a Dutch broadcasting station, "Of course we are thrilled. I can't wait to become a grandmother," she gushed.

"It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed," she added.

We are so excited for Gigi and Zayn.