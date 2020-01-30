‘Outnumbered’: Blake Lively opens up about being a mum-of-three

Blake Lively is in the middle of a busy promotional tour for her new movie The Rhythm Section. The actress recently returned to the spotlight after giving birth to her third child last summer.

Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds welcomed a baby girl into the world in August 2019 and it sounds like the parents have their hands full with three girls at home.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the Gossip Girl alum said things have been pretty hectic since she gave birth to her third daughter.

She shared: “It's like going from two to 3,000. I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered, and it's a lot.”

She added: “People say going from two to three, it's the same, you know, it's kind of easy—those people do not have three kids. It is real crazy. But I'm here.”

Blake and Ryan are also parents to five-year-old Inez and three-year-old James. The parents have yet to disclose the name of their third daughter but there’s no doubt her moniker is as cute as her big sisters’.

The couple have agreed to never work at the same time as one another for the sake of their three young daughters. Deadpool star Ryan explained to People: “Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other.”

“We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is,” the actor stressed.