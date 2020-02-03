‘Well done, Jones’: Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunite at BAFTAs

Fans of Bridget Jones’s Diary were thrilled when co-stars Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger reunited at the BAFTAs last night.

The pair embraced after Renée won the BAFTA for Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland.

As the actress left the stage, Hugh hugged and congratulated her. He then took to the stage to present the award for Best Film.

Hugh Grant making Bridget Jones's Diary references when he presented after Renée Zellweger won is the happy thought I'll take with me today#BAFTAspic.twitter.com/jbKiXMoGlR — (@rawcinemaa) February 2, 2020

Before announcing the nominees, Hugh couldn’t help but reference Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The actor, who starred as Daniel Cleaver in the rom-coms, quipped: “First of all, well done Jones.”

“That was a very, very silly little dress,” Grant joked.

We have just witnessed Hugh Grant being Daniel Cleaver once again and I am deceased #hughgrant #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/4jRBrPd28g — Marcela Ciccone (@deafnotstupid) February 2, 2020

The actors first acted alongside one another in the 2001 romantic-comedy, which swiftly became one of the most-loved chick flicks of all time.

Hugh and Renée later starred alongside one another in the 2004 sequel, The Edge of Reason.

Fans were gutted when Grant declined to take part in the third instalment in the franchise, Bridget Jones’s Baby, but could we see the pair return as Bridget and Daniel once more?

Renée has often spoken out about a fourth movie and it sounds like she’d be thrilled to do it. She previously told The Talk: “I know Helen Fielding's written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I'll go running.”

We need to see Daniel Cleaver on the big screen again so here’s hoping Hugh will be on board this time round.