We love Disney’s vintage Christmas jumper range and you will too

Attention Disney fans! The wait is nearly over, as Disney have revealed their new range of Christmas jumpers, to help us feel a little more festive.

We think it’s fair to say that with the year we’ve had, we could all do with a little bit of Christmas spirit, even though it’s only September.

Thankfully, Disney have made it even easier for us with their brand new range of vintage style Christmas jumpers. Conveniently they offer a different style for men, women, and have two different options for kids — which means for those of you who have always dreamed of getting that perfect festive family photo where everyone creepily matches, then this is your chance!

The male option, which is probably our personal favourite of the collection, features one of the seven dwarfs, Grumpy. I think we all have a man in our lives we could gift this to, eh?

The women’s jumper on the other hand, is absolutely adorable. While the jumper is mainly grey with white polka dots, the front features a snow scene with Mickey and Minni Mouse dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Clause, riding on the back of a reindeer.

For children we have two options. The first is a red and white jumper with a festive Minni Mouse, and the words ‘I’m on the nice list’ stitched on. The second option is grey with green sleeves, and includes Mickey Mouse double checking the naughty list, where we can see Donald Duck’s name right at the top — poor Donald.

While Disney may be known for having quite expensive apparel, these jumpers won’t actually set you back too far. The adult jumpers are priced at £30, while the kid’s jumpers are only £18. However, they’re not available for sale just yet, as they’re due to be dropping on the shopDisney website at some stage in October.