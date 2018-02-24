We finally know what our dogs dream about and it is TOO MUCH

Have you ever wondered what you canine best friend dreams about while they sleep?

Well, thanks to science we have the answer, and it's enough to make any person's heart explode.

Dr. Deirdre Barrett, who is a Clinical and Evolutionary Psychologist and teacher at Harvard Medical School, recently had a Q&A with people about the topic of doggie dreaming.

"Dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it’s likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell and of pleasing or annoying you."

CAN YOU COPE? I can't…

Basically, Dr. Barrett explained that "humans dream about the same things they’re interested in by day, though more visually and less logically. There’s no reason to think animals are any different."

The point being made here is that your dog is obsessed with you, and dreams about you because your the most important thing ever.

Makes perfect sense to me…