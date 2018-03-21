We can’t! This guy knits jumpers of famous places, and then visits them

We literally cannot begin to cope with how ADORABLE this guy is.

Sam Barsky is an artistic knitter (yep, it's a thing) who creates jumpers that focus on famous places.

Epic.

After Sam creates one of his glorious jumpers, he visits the place it features, and takes a photo of himself.

This is a whole new type of art form, and we're here for it!

A simple concept, yet it has stolen the hearts of basically the entire Internet.

Sam has knitted and visited Times Square, the golden gate bride, and many more tourism hotspots in recent years.

Rock and roll Sammy, keep doing your thang!